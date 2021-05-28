HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 100.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HHR opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

