DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.95.

DKNG stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

