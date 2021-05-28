Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Brian Piper Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

