BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 25,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

