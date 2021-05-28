Joshua Harley Sells 6,071 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.87 million and a PE ratio of -95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Fathom during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

