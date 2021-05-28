Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS opened at $170.87 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.