Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $159.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

