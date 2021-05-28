Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,841 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $142.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

