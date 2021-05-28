Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,891,624 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $255.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

