Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,216 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 96,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 218.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

