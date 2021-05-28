Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $406,000 Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,638 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

