ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,340 shares of company stock worth $7,154,364. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

