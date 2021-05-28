RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Buy at WBB Securities

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by investment analysts at WBB Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDHL. HC Wainwright started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $331.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%. On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

