FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosted by Cormark (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.99. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $117.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $117.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

