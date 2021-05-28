Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to “Neutral”

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNDSY. Citigroup raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Banco Sabadell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $1.57 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

