Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the April 29th total of 39,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $148,913 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRHC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $84.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

