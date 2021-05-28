iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 29th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RING stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 219,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,111,000.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.