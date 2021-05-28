Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.67 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.