Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Crane Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $96.52 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Crane by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Crane by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,041,685 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

