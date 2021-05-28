Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

