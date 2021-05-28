Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

