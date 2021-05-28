Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 22.16%.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

