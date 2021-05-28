Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,749 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 419.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

