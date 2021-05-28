Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $625,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

OIH opened at $214.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $230.01.

