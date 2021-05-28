Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $962,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

