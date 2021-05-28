109,000 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Artius Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

