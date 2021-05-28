A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,188.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

AOS opened at $71.10 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,781 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.