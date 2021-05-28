Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,883 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

