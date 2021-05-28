11,159 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.