Sepio Capital LP Invests $344,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.