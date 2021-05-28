Sepio Capital LP Makes New $408,000 Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.