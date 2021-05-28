Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

