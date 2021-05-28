Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 135.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 857,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 422,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

