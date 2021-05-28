JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:CIG opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

