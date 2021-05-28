CUE Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $516,839.80 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $516,839.80 and $15,714.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $67.85 or 0.00192613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

