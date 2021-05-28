Insider Buying: Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Purchases 2,829,000 Shares of Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,829,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,159,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,166,809.

Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glacier Media alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,000,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820,000.00.

GVC stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Glacier Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$63.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.