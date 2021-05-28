Insider Buying: Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Purchases 2,829,000 Shares of Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,829,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,159,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,166,809.
Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,000,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820,000.00.
GVC stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Glacier Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$63.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33.
Glacier Media Company Profile
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
