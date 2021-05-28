Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

MRNA stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 66,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

