Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60.
- On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.
- On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.
MRNA stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 66,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
