Egretia (EGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.05 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Egretia has a market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00076493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00896017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.23 or 0.09172352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00090377 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

