Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.