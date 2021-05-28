Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

