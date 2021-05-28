Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,590 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

Shares of AFT opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

