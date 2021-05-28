Michael Shetzline Sells 2,077 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

