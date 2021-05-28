BlackRock Inc. Buys 68,241 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Teleflex worth $2,095,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $402.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.91. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

