Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$424,032.01 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,492.82 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$943.74 and a one year high of C$1,900.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,428.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,461.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1,844.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

