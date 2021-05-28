Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past three months. The fiscal 2020 results reflected solid profits and lower costs. The company is focused on several strategies under its medium-term business plan that includes upgrade and reformation of its business model and global expansion. Notably, it has implemented “Eleven Transformation Initiatives” designed to register sustainable growth. Further, given its strong liquidity position, the company is less likely to default payments in case of any economic downturn. However, the company's revenues remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Also, rising expenses on higher compensation costs might deter bottom-line growth, while strict regulations is expected to keep the company's financials under pressure.”

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 696,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after purchasing an additional 897,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 480,754 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.