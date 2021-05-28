Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $148.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AYX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

