Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday.

IPX opened at GBX 1,112.68 ($14.54) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 974.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 796.09. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 106.86. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,141.27 ($14.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

