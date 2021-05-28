Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:SOAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:SOAC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SOAC stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

