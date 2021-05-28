Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

