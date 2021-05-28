EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SATS. Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

