SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $1,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 104.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

